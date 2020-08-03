Portsmouth are interested in Leicester City left-back Josh Knight, as per the Portsmouth News.

Kenny Jackett’s side in the hunt for some reinforcements to their squad as they look to bounce back from the past season’s Play-Off disappointment.

They are targeting a move for Knight, who has spent the season-and-a-half on loan at League One rivals Peterborough United.

Knight, who is 22 years old, could become available again this summer for more first-team opportunities. The full-back’s chances of breaking into Leicester’s senior side in the Premier League are slim.

The Fleckney-born man started his career with the Foxes and has risen up through the youth ranks at the King Power Stadium. He made his debut in August 2017 in a League Cup fixture against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Knight has since made 12 appearances for the Foxes, all of which have come in cup competitions.

Peterborough swooped to sign him in January 2019 and he impressed enough with the Posh for them to decide to keep him on loan for the whole of the last campaign.

He could now swop London Road for Fratton Park next season as Pompey look to move for him.

Promotion from League One will be the aim again for Jackett’s men and it could prove tougher than ever with the likes of Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic, Hull City and Wigan Athletic likely to challenge at the top.

Would Knight be a good signing for Portsmouth? Let us know in the poll below.

Do you want Knight, Pompey fans?