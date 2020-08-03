Middlesbrough confirmed the first signing of the Neil Warnock era with the arrival of free agent Grant Hall last week, and the defender has given his first interview to Boro’s official website.

Hall recently rejected a contract extension at Queens Park Rangers, where he had spent the previous five seasons. He became a free agent and signed for Middlesbrough shortly after.

Asked how he was feeling about his move to Middlesbrough, Hall spoke highly of new Boro boss Neil Warnock and said he wanted to challenge himself.

“I’m delighted to be here,” said the defender.

“It was the right time to move on from QPR and I wanted a new challenge.

“It was an absolute no brainer for me coming here, especially with Neil coming in as manager.”

Hall played under Neil Warnock for a season at QPR when the veteran took the reigns as caretaker manager in 2015.

“His management and experience speaks for itself. I’m looking forward to working under him.”

Grant Hall has become Neil Warnock's first signing as #Boro boss ✍️ #UTB — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) July 31, 2020

When asked about his goals of what he can achieve with Middlesbrough, Hall claims he aiming right for the very top.

“I want to play in the Premier League – that’s my ambition, and hopefully we can get promoted. I want to go up with this team, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Warnock has the best promotion record in the EFL, recording a record eight promotions up the divisions. The 71-year old has claimed Middlesbrough need a rebuild if they are to achieve this, and Hall is just the first of many expected through the door.