Shamrock Rovers want to sign Graham Burke on a permanent deal from Preston North End next year, as per a report by the Irish Independent.

The twice-capped Republic of Ireland international spent last season with the League of Ireland Premier Division side and has extended his loan stay there for another 12 months.

Burke, who is 26 years old, is a key player for Stephen Bradley’s side and they are eager to bring him to the club on a permanent deal in the future.

He has fallen out of favour at Preston and is likely to have played his last game for the Championship outfit.

Shamrock boss Bradley has said, as per the Irish Independent: “We’re delighted. We’ve obviously secured him for another 12 months which is fantastic.

“Graham scores goals when he’s playing. When he’s fit and he’s playing, he gives us a different dimension. We’ve a lot of really technical footballers, and Graham is very concentrated on scoring goals. He gives you that little edge up front.”

He added: “That’s obviously the plan going forward but that’s 12 months away, a lot can change. If you’re asking would I like to have Graham here long term, 100 per cent. He’s everything that we want here.”

Burke joined Preston two years ago but has struggled to make an impact at Deepdale. He was shipped out on loan to Gillingham before moving to Ireland.

The attacker has also played for the likes of Aston Villa, Shrewsbury Town and Notts County in the past.

Does Burke have a future at PNE?