Sheffield Wednesday want to sign Josh Windass on a permanent deal, according to journalist Alan Nixon on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Sheff Wed. Waiting to see if Windass can leave Wigan for nothing. Had on loan. Would take back full time. (@reluctantnicko)

Wigan Athletic have been relegated to League One (subject to appeal) meaning the Owls are waiting to see if he can leave them for free.

Windass, who is 26 years old, joined Wednesday on loan in the January transfer window and mad nine appearances for them, scoring three times.

Signing Windass on a permanent deal would be a shrewd bit of business by Monk. He would add more options and depth going forward and something different to what they have now.

Prior to his move to Wigan in 2018, the Hull-born forward had previously had spells at Harrogate Railway Athletic, Accrington Stanley and Rangers.

He still has a year left on his contract at the DW Stadium but their financial woes and relegation to the third tier means his future with the North West side is up in the air.

It is set to be a summer transfer window of transition at Hillsborough and they have already brought in youngster Fisayo Dele-Bashiru from Manchester City.

They start next season on -12 points but Monk will be hoping to add Windass back to his ranks to ensure they stand in good stead to climb up the league table and be competitive.



