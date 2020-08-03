Bolton Wanderers are being ‘strongly linked’ with a move for Fleetwood Town goalkeeper Billy Crellin, as detailed in a report by the Bolton News.

The Trotters are in the hunt for some goalkeeping reinforcements for next season and could swoop for the England Under-20 international on a season-long loan.

Crellin, who is 20 years old, is highly-rated by Fleetwood but could leave on loan for the next campaign for more first-team experience.

Bolton are preparing for life in League Two next term and have been busy since Ian Evatt took over from Keith Hill. They have brought in the likes of Eoin Doyle, Antoni Sarcevic, George Taft and Brandom Comley.

The North West have their sights set on more acquisitions and are looking for a ‘keeper or two to work with newly appointed goalkeeper coach Matt Gilks.

Crellin has represented England at all youth levels from Under-17 to Under-20 level and fits the bill for Bolton.

The Blackpool-born stopper has risen up through the youth ranks at Fleetwood and has since made a handful of appearances for their senior side. Everton tried to sign him last summer but were rebuffed in their attempts to bring him to the Premier League.

Crellin has had loan spells away from the Cod Army in non-league at FC United of Manchester and Chorley in the past and could now be set for another switch away from the League One side to Bolton.

His is a name for Trotters fans to keep an eye on over the coming weeks.

