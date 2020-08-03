AFC Bournemouth are looking for a manager to lead them into next season in the Championship after Eddie Howe’s departure. Here are five potential candidates to replace him-

Jason Tindall- He has been Howe’s assistant at the Cherries for the past eight years and could be considered for the full-time job now. He has emerged as the early front runner for the vacant position.

Chris Hughton- The 61-year-old has been available since parting company with Brighton and Hove Albion at the end of the 2018/19 season and is waiting for the right opportunity. He guided the Seagulls to promotion to the Premier League in 2017 having previously done the same with Newcastle United in the past.

Garry Monk- His name has cropped up in the running for the Bournemouth job. The current Sheffield Wednesday boss faces an uphill task with the Yorkshire side after their -12 points deduction for the next campaign. Could he be tempted to jump ship this summer? He has bags of experience of the Championship having managed Leeds United, Middlesbrough and Birmingham City as well.

Lee Johnson- He is an option for Bournemouth after his sacking by fellow second tier side Bristol City. The ex-Oldham Athletic and Barnsley manager spent four years with the Robins and will be looking for his next opportunity in the dugout.

Danny Cowley- The former Lincoln City manager will be weighing up his next move after leaving Huddersfield Town last month. He is a progressive young coach and could be on Bournemouth’s radar as they search to find a new manager.

Will Bournemouth bounce back next season?