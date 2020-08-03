Oldham Athletic have confirmed on their official club website that former Leeds United and Tranmere Rovers loan man Cameron Borthwick-Jackson has signed for the club on a permanent deal.

After his release from Manchester United, defender Cameron Borthwick-Jackson has found himself a new club. The 23-year-old has signed for former loan club Oldham Athletic on a free transfer, putting pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Latics.

Borthwick-Jackson spent the second half of last season on loan with Oldham Athletic. In the process, he appeared in six games across all competitions, providing one assist having spent the first half of the campaign on loan with Tranmere Rovers.

Upon the announcement, Borthwick-Jackson moved to express his delight at his return to Boundary Park. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“I’m really pleased to be back at the club and can’t wait to get going again. I enjoyed my loan spell last season and I’m pleased I’ve got another opportunity now to build on that and show the fans more of what I can do.

“I’ll give 100% commitment again and I’m focused on getting regular game time as part of a strong defensive unit.”

Borthwick-Jackson came through Manchester United’s youth academy but was ultimately unable to nail down a place in their senior side after an impressive breakthrough. The left-back spent time on loan with Wolves, Leeds United, Scunthorpe United, Tranmere Rovers and Oldham.

Now, with his future secured, Borthwick-Jackson will be looking to kick on with Oldham Athletic under new manager Harry Kewell.

