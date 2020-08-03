The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Swindon Town are eyeing a loan move for Arsenal’s young midfielder Matt Smith.

Arsenal. Big interest in two of their fringe men. Coventry are looking to buy midfielder Ben Sheaf. Swindon would like midfielder Matt Smith on loan. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 2, 2020

Swindon Town are recruiting for League One football after they won promotion from League Two. So far, only former loan man Dialland Jaiyesimi has joined the club, returning after a successful loan stint on a permanent deal.

Now, it has been claimed the Robins have identified a new transfer target. Arsenal’s young midfielder Matt Smith is rumoured to be on Swindon’s radar. Richie Wellens and co are said to be looking at a loan deal for Smith to bolster his midfield options for League One.

Smith is yet to get a taste of senior football. The 19-year-old has appeared on Arsenal’s bench on six occasions but has mainly been featuring for their youth sides. Overall, Smith has played 48 times for the club’s Under-18s, netting nine goals and providing 15 assists along the way. For the Under-23s, he has featured 21 times, scoring once and laying on three assists.

Playing in central midfield, Smith is highly-rated with Arsenal and now, he could head out on loan to get a taste of the senior game.

Swindon Town will be looking to strike a deal, so it will be interesting to see if the newly-promoted side are successful in their efforts to bring Smith to The County Ground on a temporary basis.

