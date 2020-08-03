According to a report from Bristol Live, Bristol Rovers are set to sign Coventry City’s midfield star Zain Westbrooke, with a three-year deal rumoured to be agreed.

Coventry City midfielder Zain Westbrooke was a star performer for Mark Robins’ side over the course of the 2019/20 campaign. He impressed thoroughly in midfield and has previously been linked with a move to the Championship.

Now, it has emerged that Westbrooke is set to make a surprise move to Bristol Rovers. The Gas have been active in the transfer market already and Westbrooke could become their sixth signing – and their most impressive at that.

As covered here on The72 earlier this year, West Brom, Derby County and Nottingham Forest were all interested in Westbrooke in January. His performances in Sky Blue caught Championship attention, scoring four goals and laying on five assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

He mainly featured in central midfield but also appeared further forward in an attacking midfield role at times. A midfielder has been high on Ben Garner’s wishlist after Liam Sercombe departed Bristol Rovers and Westbrooke could be a brilliant acquisition for the Gas.

Westbrooke came through Brentford’s academy, spending time out on loan with Solihull Moors and Leyton Orient before joining Coventry City in 2018. Overall, Westbrooke has played 41 times for the Sky Blues since signing but he looks to have played his last game for the club.

It is said an announcement of Westbrooke’s move to the Memorial Stadium could be made imminently, with a contract agreed between Bristol Rovers and the 23-year-old.

