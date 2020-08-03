According to a report from Sky Sports News, Nottingham Forest are set to reject a £10m bid from Sheffield United for star man Matt Cash.

With Nottingham Forest failing to secure a place in the play-offs, Sabri Lamouchi’s side will be preparing for another season in the Championship. Now, with the transfer window open, interest looks set to grow in one of Forest’s star men, Matty Cash.

Cash has attracted transfer interest over the course of the season and with the window open, bids could be set to come in. Sky Sports claims Sheffield United are poised to make an offer of £10m for Cash to try and take him to Bramall Lane.

However, the report states Forest will reject the offer and hold out for £15m for Cash. It is added that Sheffield United could include a player in the deal to try and persuade Forest into allowing Cash to make the move.

The Nottingham Forest academy graduate was a star performer for Lamouchi’s side in the 2019/20 campaign. Across all competitions, Cash played in 45 games, scoring three goals and laying on five assists.

He held down the starting right-back spot, taking his total appearance total to 141 for the club. In the process, Cash has scored 13 goals and provided 15 assists.

Now, with the window open and Sheffield United’s interest reportedly growing, it will be interesting to see how Cash’s situation at the City Ground pans out over the course of the summer.

