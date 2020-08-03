As per a report from BBC Sport, Sheffield Wednesday are alongside Aston Villa and German titans Bayern Munich in the battle for Hearts starlet Aaron Hickey.

Young star Aaron Hickey is out of contract with Scottish Premiership side Hearts in a year. The 18-year-old left-back is yet to pen a new deal and now, it has been claimed he is attracting Championship transfer interest.

BBC Sport says that Sheffield Wednesday are among the teams interested in signing Hickey this summer. However, the Owls are not the only side keen and look set to face some hefty competition for his signature.

The highly-rated Hickey is also on the radar of Premier League outfit Aston Villa, Italian Serie A side Bologna and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich. With Hickey’s deal up in a year, Hearts are said to value the youngster at £1.5m. Scottish champions Celtic are also monitoring Hickey’s situation.

Hickey, 18, started out in Hearts’ youth academy, spending a short stint with Celtic before returning to the Jam Tarts in 2018. Hickey has broken into Hearts’ senior side, nailing down a place in the starting 11 in the 2019/20 campaign. In total, Hickey has played in 34 games across all competitions for the club, scoring one goal and laying on one assist.

The left-back represented Scotland’s Under-17s on three occasions, also earning a call up to their Under-19s squad.

With Aston Villa, Bayern Munich, Bologna and Celtic all keen, Sheffield Wednesday look to have a challenge on their hands if they want to bring Hickey to Hillsborough.

