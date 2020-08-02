Oldham Athletic have confirmed the permanent signing of Salford City defender Carl Piergianni on their official club website.

Former Peterborough United defender Carl Piergianni spent the second half of last season loan away from Salford City, linking up with Oldham Athletic. Now, it has been confirmed that Piergianni has returned to the Latics on a permanent basis.

Oldham Athletic – who confirmed ex-Leeds United and Liverpool star Harry Kewell as their new manager on Saturday – announced the deal on Sunday. Piergianni joins on a two-year deal after impressing in their defence during his loan stint.

Upon the confirmation of his return, Piergianni spoke to the club’s official website to express his delight at the move to Boundary Park. He said:

“It feels great, I’m delighted to be back. Obviously I had the experience of being here last season on loan and I thoroughly enjoyed my time, all be it, it was cut short.

“I always had the ambition of coming back to Boundary Park as I like to be fully committed to a club.

“I didn’t want to go back out on loan or to a different club. I wanted to come into Oldham and become a big part of the squad and pick up where I left off, with the support of the fans who have been amazing with me since I first arrived.”

Piergianni, 28, came through Peterborough United’s youth academy and played once for their senior side. After leaving Posh, he spent time in non-league football with Stockport County, Corby Town and Boston United.

After a stint in Australia with South Melbourne, Piergianni returned to England with Salford City in 2017. He featured 111 times for the Ammies, helping them win promotion to the Football League.

Now, with a permanent move to Oldham confirmed, the defender will be looking to push on and help the club develop under new manager Kewell.

