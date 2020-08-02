The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that West Brom are interested in signing Swansea City ‘keeper Steven Benda after an impressive stint with Swindon Town.

West Brom. Been inquiring about keeper Benda at Swansea. Did well at Swindon on loan. May move as cover. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 2, 2020

West Brom are rumoured to be in the market for a new number two this summer and Swansea City man Steven Benda is said to be on their radar.

Benda, who enjoyed a successful loan stint with newly-promoted Swindon Town last summer, is attracting interest from the Baggies. Slaven Bilic’s side are said to have made enquiries about the possibility of a move for the German, who could make a move to The Hawthorns to become their new number two.

At only 21, Benda looks to be a promising talent for the future. He is yet to make his senior debut for Swansea, playing 21 times for their Under-23s. In the process, he has kept five clean sheets.

With Swindon Town, Benda played in 27 games across all competitions. Along the way, he managed nine clean sheets, starting in every League Two game from October 12th onwards.

Prior to signing for Swansea in 2017, Benda spent time in youth set-ups in his home nation Germany. The 21-year-old played for VfB Stuttgart, VfR Aalen, 1860 Munchen and 1.FC Heidenheim before making the switch to the Liberty Stadium.

With West Brom keen, it will be interesting to see if Benda makes a move away from Swansea City this summer.

