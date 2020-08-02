According to a report from The Sun, Bournemouth are in with a “strong chance” of signing Manchester United starlet James Garner on loan ahead of Swansea City.

Manchester United’s highly-rated midfield prospect James Garner is attracting Championship interest ahead of the 2020/21 campaign. As covered here on The72 earlier this summer, the likes of Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday were said keen on Garner.

Now, it has been claimed that a new club has entered the chance for the midfield starlet. As per a report from The Sun, Bournemouth are in for the Manchester United man as well.

The newly-relegated Cherries – who confirmed the departure of Eddie Howe on Saturday – are rumoured to be in with a “strong chance” of securing a deal for Garner. The 19-year-old could head out on loan next season to pick up more experience of senior football.

Garner has broken into the senior picture at Old Trafford over the course of this season. He has featured six times across all competitions, featuring in four of the Red Devils’ Europa League matches. He has made the step up to the first-team after impressing with the Under-23s, for whom he netted an impressive eight goals in 10 matches earlier this campaign.

Garner plays as a defensive midfielder and has drawn comparisons to Michael Carrick because of his composure on the ball and ability to dictate the play. He has captained the club’s Under-23s and looks to have a big future in the game.

A loan move could see Garner flourish in the Championship, so it will be interesting to see who is able to snap him up.

Who do you think Garner should join on loan? Bournemouth or Swansea City? Let us know what your thoughts are in the poll at the bottom of the page.

In other Swansea City news, the club are one of a number of teams rumoured to be interested in a free agent goalkeeper this summer – discover more about that story here.

Who should Garner join this summer?