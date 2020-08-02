According to West London Sport, QPR and Brentford are the latest sides to enter the chase for sought-after Oxford United star Rob Dickie.

As covered here on The72, Oxford United defender Rob Dickie has plenty of Championship admirers. The likes of Fulham and Derby County have both been linked, as have Middlesbrough, Reading and Nottingham Forest.

Now, it has been claimed that two more sides are interested in Dickie this summer. QPR and Brentford are the latest sides said keen on the Oxford United star ahead of a possible summer swoop.

With Oxford failing to win promotion to the Championship, a move away from the Kassam Stadium looks likely for Dickie. With plenty of admirers, it would be a surprise to see him remain in League One.

Dickie was a star performer for the U’s over the course of the 2019/20 campaign. He was an ever-present figure in Karl Robinson’s backline, playing in 49 games across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing four assists. His performances almost led them to the Championship, only to fall at the final hurdle in the play-offs to Wycombe Wanderers.

In total, Dickie, 24, has played in 113 games for Oxford United since signing from Reading in January 2018. Along the way, he has scored three goals and laid on five assists.

