The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has reported on Twitter (see tweet below) that Coventry City are “looking to buy” Arsenal’s midfield starlet Ben Sheaf.

Arsenal. Big interest in two of their fringe men. Coventry are looking to buy midfielder Ben Sheaf. Swindon would like midfielder Matt Smith on loan. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 2, 2020

Coventry City are preparing for life back in the Championship and have already made moves in the transfer market. Former loan star Callum O’Hare, midfielder Gustavo Hamer, defender Julien Dacosta and winger Marcel Hilssner have all signed on loan, while Wolves youngster Ryan Giles has signed on loan.

Now, it has been claimed that the Sky Blues are looking at another new signing. The Sun journalist Alan Nixon has said that Coventry are “looking to buy” Arsenal youngster Ben Sheaf.

Sheaf, 20, spent last season on loan with Doncaster Rovers and Mark Robins’ side are rumoured to be showing “big interest” in the youngster.

The defensive midfield featured heavily for Darren Moore’s side last season, playing 38 times across all competitions. In the process, he netted two goals and laid on three assists.

Sheaf has a season and a half of senior football under his belt. As well as spending last season with Doncaster, he spent half a season with Stevenage, featuring 10 times for the club.

Sheaf has played in 60 games for Arsenal’s Under-23s side, scoring three times and providing one assist. With the young Gunners, Sheaf has also featured in centre-back and at right-back at times, displaying his versatility.

