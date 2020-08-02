Former Millwall and Brentford defender Tony Craig has signed for League Two side Crawley Town, the club have confirmed on their official club website.

After his departure from Bristol Rovers, veteran defender Tony Craig has found himself a new club. The 35-year-old has signed for Crawley Town, linking up with John Yems’ side on a free transfer.

Craig has put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Crawley Town, keeping him with the club until the summer of 2022.

Upon the announcement of the deal, Yems spoke to the club’s official website about Craig’s arrival. He said that he is looking forward to working with the defender again having previously spent time together at Millwall. He said:

“Tony and I go back a long time from our days at Millwall, he brings an extreme amount of wealth and experience to the squad, he’s a good example to have around and he will fit in with the squad.”

Craig is a vastly experienced defender and will be hoping to make an impact at Crawley Town. Craig started out with Millwall and in three separate spells at The Den, played in 316 games for the club, scoring 10 goals and laying on 11 assists.

Craig has also played over a 100 games for both Brentford and Bristol Rovers. He also spent time with Crystal Palace and enjoyed loan spells with Leyton Orient and Wycombe Wanderers.

