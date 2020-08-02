Blackburn Rovers should turn to free agent defender James Chester to bolster their defensive ranks this summer.

31-year-old defender Jame Chester is available for nothing this summer. He departed Premier League side Aston Villa upon the expiry of his contract and will be on the lookout for a new club now.

Blackburn Rovers’ defensive ranks looked light on the ground at times during the 2019/20 campaign and manager Tony Mowbray will likely be looking to add another option at centre-back before the start of next season. One player Rovers should turn their attention to is free agent Chester.

Blackburn currently have the likes of Darragh Lenihan, Charlie Mulgrew and Derrick Williams as options at centre-back. Scott Wharton spent last season on loan while youngsters Hayden Carter and Tyler Magloire featured at times. Another body in at centre-back such as Chester would be a worthwhile addition for Rovers if they really want to mount a promotion push next season.

Chester’s experience and leadership could see him act as a great mentor for the youngsters. He has experience of winning promotion from the Championship, finishing 2nd, with Hull in 2013 and playing in 28 league games as Aston Villa won the play-offs in 2019.

Along the way, Chester has played for the likes of Manchester United, Hull City, West Brom, Villa and Stoke City. In the process, the Wales international has played 247 Championship games, proving his pedigree in the second-tier.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has said he won’t be making any moves until he knows how much funds will be available to him this summer. A move for Chester would cost nothing, so Rovers would only have to worry about wages, rather than coughing up a potentially hefty transfer fee.

Chester’s former loan club Stoke are yet to decide whether or not to pursue a permanent deal for Chester, so Blackburn Rovers would be making a smart move in swooping in for him sooner rather than later.

