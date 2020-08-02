Oldham Athletic have confirmed the appointment of former Liverpool and Leeds United winger Harry Kewell as their manager on their official club website.

Former Liverpool and Leeds United winger Harry Kewell has been out of a job since his time with Notts County came to an end in November 2018. Now, it has been confirmed that Kewell has been appointed in a new role.

Kewell has been announced as Oldham Athletic’s new manager, a day after the departure of Dino Maamria was confirmed. The 41-year-old has joined the club on a one-year deal, with the option to extend his stay included in the contract.

Upon the announcement, Kewell spoke to the club’s official website about his appointment. The Australian said he is excited about the project ahead, saying the club needs stability before starting to “grow things”. He said:

“I’m excited about the project and don’t get me wrong it’s going to take time because the one thing I think this club does need is stability. If we can get that, then we can start to grow things.

“We’ve got to get back to the basics and we’re having a ‘clean slate’ here now and I think the fans, myself, the owner, everybody wants to start seeing this club progress because we all believe that’s there’s big potential.”

After a playing career which included notable stints with Leeds United and Liverpool, Kewell has embarked on management. Prior to joining Oldham, Kewell has spent time with Crawley Town and the earlier mentioned Notts County. Now with Oldham, Kewell will be looking to press on and help bring some stability to the Latics.

