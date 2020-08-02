League One new boys Crewe Alexandra have signed striker Mikael Mandron on a free transfer, as confirmed on their official club website.

As reported here on The72 last month, Gillingham’s out of contract striker Mikael Mandron has been attracting Championship interest. It was claimed that ex-Sunderland man Mandron was on Barnsley’s radar. Now, it has been confirmed that he has found a new club.

Mandron has remained in League One, joining the division’s new boys Crewe Alexandra. He signs for the club on a free transfer upon the expiry of his Gillingham deal, bolstering David Artell’s attacking ranks before embarking on the 2020/21 campaign.

As for the length of Mandron’s deal with Crewe, Cheshire Live reports that an initial one-year deal has been agreed with the Railwaymen. He is not the only new striker at Gresty Road, with former Derby County and Accrington Stanley man Offrande Zanzala also joining earlier this summer.

Mandron netted six goals and laid on two assists across all competitions for Gillingham in the 2019/20 campaign, playing in 28 games.

After coming through the Sunderland academy, Mandron left to join Eastleigh on a free transfer in 2016. Since then, he has worked his way back up the football league ladder, spending six months with Wigan Athletic before joining Colchester United, where Mandron netted 12 goals and laid on nine assists in 95 games.

With experience at Football League level, Mandron looks to be a shrewd signing by Crewe and the club will be hoping he can hit strong goalscoring form to help them to a successful first campaign back in League One.

