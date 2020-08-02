Speaking to Extratime.IE, Waterford manager John Sheridan confirmed that former Bolton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest striker Daryl Murphy has completed a return to the club.

Veteran striker Daryl Murphy, most recently of Bolton Wanderers, has found himself a new club. After leaving the Trotters, Murphy has completed a return to his hometown club, Waterford.

He joins the club on a free transfer after the expiry of his deal with Bolton. Murphy left Waterford to join Sunderland in 2005 and now, after 15 years, he has completed his return, linking up with John Sheridan’s side.

Speaking to Extratime.IE about Murphy’s return, Sheridan confirmed that the veteran striker is currently working his way back to full fitness after a calf problem. He said:

“Daryl is three or four weeks away. He’s injured at the moment, a calf injury, but he’s back in light training so we’ve got to be careful. He’s in the physio’s hands.”

Murphy, now 37, is entering the twilight of his career and will be hoping to use his experience of the Football League to help Waterford.

Over the course of his career, Murphy has played in 481 career games, scoring 112 goals and laying on 57 assists (Transfermarkt). Along the way, The Irishman has played for Luton Town, Waterford, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich Town, Celtic, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and most recently, Bolton Wanderers.

