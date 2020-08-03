Upon relegation from the top flight, Bournemouths entire team hit the transfer market, and with the sale of Mathan Ake a sign of things to come, bournemouth could be about to enter the second tier with the biggest transfer kitty the league has ever seen.

When the parachute payments of relegation outweigh all other teams in the league you are entering, some consider it an unfair advantage to begin with, but what if your team, yes, the one which has been relegated all move on for ridiculous fees?

A quick look at any of the transfer resource websites will confirm the disproportionate fees expected, Nathan Ake to Man City, for £41million is just the start, when you consider the squad contains a raft of these “talents” from King to Wilson, Mepham to Cook, and Bournemouth being a club willing to sell, for high prices, that is. It could well help Bournemouth finance an entire rebuild, to the size we have never seen.

Even young players like Lloyd Kelly have been linked to the current champions Liverpool, and it is unlikely he will move on the cheap, The price tag expected to be more than £20million at a minimum, then Callum Wilson and Josh King both being priced higher still, The sales alone are likely to more than double the parachute £100million, and if Bournemouth can legitimately spend £200+Million (once their more than significant wage bill of a reported £111million per annum has been addressed) we could well see the smallest club ever to compete in the top flight, return to it very quickly.

Whomever takes the now vacant managers seat could well be in charge of a remarkable kitty.