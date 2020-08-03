Despite a spirited performance, swansea failed to make the cut and, as a result will have to re-build for another campaign outside of englands top-flight

The sad fact of losing in the play-offs is that all your hard work is undone, and for Swansea, that could well mean a squad ‘face-lift’ to help comply with Financial Fair Play, or face beginning the season with Sheffield Wednesday on a severe points disadvantage.

By no means are Swansea flaunting the riches often seen by some recent Premier participants, however, footballs new outlook is a bleak one and it will bring smaller squads, and Swanseas players were all very publicly on show Thanks to a televised demise in the play-offs.

Contract-Expiry

Contracts on several big named, and big waged players are due for renewal, the likes of Mike Van Der Hoorn, Kyle Naughton, Nathan Dyer and Wayne Routledge are all likely to be courted by lower Premier/higher Championship teams, however, interest north of the border may come for the quartet, all of whom could play “Scottish Premier” football comfortably, and with the Scottish season already underway, a quick deal could well occur.

Bersant Celina

Okay, I have a bit of a fondness for “Santie” as an Ipswich fan he came on loan From Man City and showed incredible talent, Swansea saw that too and money-balled him a move to Wales, where he has become a fan favourite, rarely do players come along with the ability to “decide to win” and in some ways Celina can be compared to the serious greats of Zlatan, Tino Asprilla and Jimmy Bullard, where you can see a spark of brilliance which wins a game, Celina is one of these players, no doubt.

Jay Fulton, Andre Ayew, Joel Asoro

Fulton is a classic midfielder, he does the work it takes for other players to look supreme, whilst these players often go unnoticed, especially thanks to the fame hungry poseurs of current football, the purist recognise the likes of Fulton as a game-winner, dictating the game from an anonymous role, Fulton can, on occasion stand out, but it is more likely he will let others do so, latching onto his hard work and finessing it into a Jewell. Ayew however is (much like Asoro) a different prospect, Andre has shown a quality rarely found in football, playing for Swansea on and off, either side of big money switches, Ayew obviously likes being a Swan, but at 30, and in reasonable form, maybe its time to spread his wings, Asoro however was signed from Sunderland as a future prospect, but a loan period at Groningen has not seen the progression expected, and with the possibility to re-coup the transfer fee at least, could be enough to turn the financiers heads at the Liberty.

Joe Rodon and Connor Roberts

We could list the vast majority of Swanseas squad, but instead lets finish with two up and coming defenders, even if you haven’t seen Swansea play this year, you will have heard Rodons name, he is well thought of in all football circles, and with many teams looking for defenders this window (Defence is the new attack, trust me) Joe could command a significant fee, significant enough to rebuild the rest of the team, Roberts, is much the same albeit arguably a year behind Rodon in reputation, the full back is an accomplished ball player, and Swansea fans would expect the club to keep hold of the Welsh international, but you can’t always get what you want.

