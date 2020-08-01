Paul Cook has resigned as manager of Wigan Athletic, as announced by their official club website. Here are five potential candidates to replace him-

Graeme Jones- He spent three years as a player with the Latics and then worked there under Robert Martinez. The ex-Swansea City, Everton and Belgium assistant is available after being sacked by Luton Town during lockdown.

Nigel Adkins- The 55-year-old played over 150 games for Wigan during his playing career and is another option for them to consider. He has previously managed the likes of Scunthorpe United, Southampton, Reading, Sheffield United and Hull City.

Nigel Clough- He works well on a tight budget and may be interested in the vacant position at the DW Stadium. The former Derby County and Sheffield United manager is weighing up his next move after leaving Burton Albion after five years with the Brewers.

Michael Duff, Cheltenham Town- Cook had managed in League Two the season before Wigan lured him away from Portsmouth. They could explore a similar avenue and look at Duff. The 42-year-old is a bright young manager and guided Cheltenham to the Play-Offs last season.

Shaun Maloney- This is a name to throw into the hat. He is currently a coach with the Belgium national team having also worked at Celtic since retiring. The Scotsman spent four years as a player at Wigan and helped them win the FA Cup in 2013. Could they consider handing him his first managerial role?



Who would you have, Wigan fans?