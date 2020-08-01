Hull City are battling with other clubs to re-sign Angus MacDonald, as per a report by Hull Live.

The Tigers are in talks with the defender over a new contract with his previous deal at the KCOM Stadium having expired.

However, at least one Championship side are interested in signing him, as well as some League One clubs.

Hull are hoping to secure a deal to see MacDonald stay with them in the third tier in the next campaign but face some competition.

MacDonald, who is 27 years old, is believed to be weighing up his next move. He joined Hull in January 2018 and has since made 21 appearances.

The ex-England Under-19 international started his career at Reading and had loan spells away as a youngster at Basingstoke Town, Torquay United and AFC Wimbledon before leaving the Madejski Stadium.

MacDonald dropped into non-league with spells at Salisbury City and Torquay United before Barnsley snapped him up in 2016. He played 54 games for the Tykes and chipped in with two goals before switching to Hull two years ago.

Keeping MacDonald at the club for League One next season would be a good bit of business for the Tigers. However, based on their past three summers of transfer dealings their out of contract players tend to leave as free agents.

Hull have options already in defence such as Sean McLoughlan, Festus Arthur, Jacob Greaves, Ryan Tafazolli, Jordy de Wijs and Reece Burke, though the latter two may be interesting some other clubs.



Will Hull keep MacDonald?