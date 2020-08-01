Kilian Ludewig impressed on loan for Barnsley after joining them on loan in the January transfer window from Red Bull Salzburg.

The defender played a key part in Gerhard Struber’s side beating the drop in the Championship (subject to Wigan’s appeal).

Ludewig, who is 20 years old, made 18 appearances in all competitions for the Tykes and slotted in nicely into their defence. As they look for signings to strengthen their squad this summer, they need to explore the possibility of a another move for him.

He was loaned out by RB Salzburg to get some first-team experience under his belt but it will be interesting to see if they are open to selling him. Alternatively, they may allow him to go on loan to Yorkshire again.

Gehard Struber knows him well from managing him at his two previous clubs RB Salzburg and FC Liefering and wasted no time in reuniting with him for a third time with the Tykes.

The Barnsley boss will be eager to continue to put his own stamp on his newly inherited squad in preparation for the next campaign.

Ludewig would be a great signing as he is young, already experienced and would be a decent long-term option.

The ex-Germany Under-18 international started his career in the academy at RB Leipzig before switching to Salzburg in 2018. He has never made a senior appearance for them but was a regular on loan at FC Liefering in the Austrian Second League over the past couple of seasons.

