Cameron Carter-Vickers impressed on loan at Luton Town from Tottenham Hotspur during the second-half of the past season.

He played a key part in Nathan Jones’ managing to secure their Championship status for another year.

As the Hatters scour the transfer market this summer for reinforcements, they need to move back in for him in some capacity.

Carter-Vickers, who is 22 years old, was signed in January by ex-boss Graeme Jones and turned out to be a decent recruit by the Bedfordshire club.

The American international only has a year left on his contract at Spurs and they might look to offload him this summer with his first-team opportunities in the Premier League limited. He is valued at £1.8 million on Transfermarkt.

He has had loan spells away from the London side over recent seasons at Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City and Stoke City.

Carter-Vickers’ is guaranteed game time at Kenilworth Road and they could look to bring him back to prepare for another tough year in the second tier.

Spurs may look to sell him over the coming months to avoid losing him for free next summer, though Luton may not be in a position to spend fees on players due to current circumstances.

Carter-Vickers has gained senior experience out on loan over the past couple of campaigns in the Championship and will be a man in-demand. Luton could front the queue of potential suitors after his well-spent time there this past term.

Should Luton target Carter-Vickers?