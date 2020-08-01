Watford are set to sign recently released West Ham United defender Jeremy Ngakia, according to a report by the Guardian.

The youngster left the Hammers when his contract expired in June and is closing in on a switch to the Hornets.

Watford are in the hunt for some reinforcements to their squad to prepare for life in the Championship next season.

Ngakia, who is 19 years old, rejected a new deal by West Ham in search of more first-team opportunities and will be hoping to get that at Vicarage Road.

The London-born teenager started his career with the Hammers and rose up through their youth ranks. He has been a key player for the youth sides over the past few years and has played five times for their first-team.

However, the full-back sees his future lying elsewhere and is currently a free agent.

Watford will face a battle to hold onto some key players this summer like Troy Deeney, Gerard Deulofeu and Abdoulaye Doucore after slipping out the Premier League.

They also need to find a new manager to lead them into the next campaign and try and mount an immediate promotion push.

Ngakia could be the first of a few signings for the Hornets over the coming weeks as they press the reset button and build again.

He would be a shrewd signing for the Hertfordshire club as he is young, has a bright future ahead of him and has a point to prove.



