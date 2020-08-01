Russ Wilcox is returning to his position as Scunthorpe United Under-23’s manager, meaning the Iron are in the hunt for a new manager, as per BBC Humberside Sport journalist Mike White on Twitter (see tweet below).

Twitter: Further to earlier story that Russ Wilcox won’t be @SUFCOfficial permanent manager & is returning to U23s, told it… https://t.co/MuSGDy1Ta1 (@mikewhitesport)

Here are five candidates for the job-

Keith Hill- The experienced boss is available after departing Bolton Wanderers at the end of the past campaign. The ex-Rochdale and Barnsley man is an option for Scunthorpe and would be a decent choice for the League Two side.

Andy Crosby- He spent six years as a player at Glanford Park and also worked as Nigel Adkins’ assistant there. He has since worked at Southampton, Reading and Hull City but could he now be handed his first managerial role?

Cliff Byrne- The 38-year-old is another ex-player Scunthorpe may target. He is currently Grant McCann’s assistant at Hull but after their relegation to League One, could his head be turned this summer? He made 332 appearances for the Iron over nine years.

Paul Tisdale- He is available after being sacked by MK Dons last November after a poor run of form. The 47-year-old has previously managed Exeter City in the fourth tier and will be weighing up his next managerial move.

John McGreal- The former Tranmere Rovers and Bury defender could be looking for a swift return to the dugout after being sacked by Colchester United at the end of last season.



