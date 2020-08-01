Hull City’s Mallik Wilks is a target for Stoke City, Fulham and AFC Bournemouth, according to a report by Football Insider.

The winger could be handed a Championship lifeline this summer after the Tigers’ relegation to League One.

Wilks, who is 21 years old, joined Grant McCann’s side on loan in the January transfer window from Barnsley before making his move to the KCOM Stadium permanent last month. However, his side could now face a battle to hold onto him over the coming weeks.

The attacker scored five goals in 19 games in all competitions for the Yorkshire club as they sank into the third tier for the first time in 15 years.

Stoke are in the hunt for reinforcements to their squad as Michael O’Neill gears up for his first full season in charge at the Bet365 Stadium and may see Wilks as someone to boost their options going forward.

Bournemouth are preparing for life back in the Championship after five years in the Premier League. Whilst Fulham are in the Play-Off final next week and what division they are in next season will determine their transfer dealings.

Wilks started his career at Leeds United and went onto play once for their first-team before they loaned him out to Accrington Stanley, Grimsby Town and Doncaster Rovers.

Barnsley only signed him last July but let him leave for Hull in January after he struggled to make an impact at Oakwell. Could he be on the move again this summer?

Will Wilks leave Hull?