Oldham Athletic are set to appoint Harry Kewell as their new manager, according to Sky Sports.

The Latics have sacked Dimo Maamria and are poised to announce the appointment of the ex-Australian international on an initial one-year deal.

Kewell, who is 41 years old, last managed in League Two two years ago at Notts County and is being handed another opportunity in management.

He hung up his boots in 2014 and subsequently coached Watford Under-21’s for a couple of seasons before Crawley Town turned to him as manager.

Kewell became the first Australian to manage an English side and stayed with the Red Devils for 13 months before Notts County lured him to Meadow Lane in August 2018.

However, he lasted just three months at the helm of the Magpies after winning just three in 14 games and has been out of the dugout ever since.

Kewell started his playing career in England at Leeds United and went onto make over 150 appearances for the Whites before leaving for Liverpool in 2003.

He then spent five years at Anfield and helped the Reds win the Champions League and FA Cup during his time in Merseyside.

Kewell then went onto have spells at Galatasaray, Melbourne Victory, Al-Gharafa and Melbourne Hearts.

He will have his work cut out as manager of Oldham and the North West are a tough job for anybody at the moment. They have been in the fourth tier for two years now and are hoping to finish higher than the 19th placed finish of last term.

Have a go at our Oldham quiz! Can you name all 8 players?

Will Kewell be a good appointment for Oldham?