AFC Wimbledon are set to win the battle to sign Crawley Town’s Ollie Palmer according to a report from Football Insider.

The 28-year-old striker started his career with non-league side Woking and would play for Havant and Waterlooville before breaking into the EFL to sign for Mansfield Town. He would go on to have spells with Leyton Orient and Lincoln City alongside loans at Grimsby Town and Luton Town before landing at Crawley Town in 2018. He is coming off the back of an impressive season where he scored 13 goals in the shortened Sky Bet League Two season.

However his contract is set to expire this summer and despite Crawley’s attempts, it appears that Palmer will be leaving the club. He was offered a new contract by the Red Devils but he has decided to turn it down so he can have a chance at a higher division.

Several sides from Sky Bet League One have been looking at Palmer because of the form he showed last season but it appears that the striker will only be heading the short distance to Wimbledon.

The Dons have been looking for a new striker after Marcus Forss returned to his parent club Brentford at the end of his loan spell. Their head coach Glyn Hodges is reportedly very impressed Palmer and has been working to making one of their own going into next season. With Wimbledon being one of the lowest scorers in the division last season, it would certainly be good news if they could complete the deal for Palmer.

Would Palmer be a good signing for Wimbledon?