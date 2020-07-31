Gillingham have signed Ryan Jackson for the second time as confirmed by the club website.

The 30-year-old defender started his career with AFC Wimbledon, entering the EFL when the Dons were promoted to Sky Bet League Two. After loan spells with Fleetwood Town and Cambridge United, he would go on to play for Macclesfield Town and Newport County before signing for Gillingham for the first time in 2015. After 72 league appearances and two years at the club, he’d move to Colchester United, a team he helped get to the League One play-offs this season.

Now though he has returned to Gillingham, becoming their first signing of the summer. The Gills missed out on a place in the Sky Bet League One play-offs, something they would have had a better chance of if the season wasn’t ended early due to the Coronavirus. They’ll hope having Jackson at the back will help them get into the top six this season.

After the signing was completed, Jackson said: “I’m happy to be back; I really enjoyed my time here before so it was a bit of a no brainer to come back.

“I remember my first year of my first spell; we beat Millwall 3-0 at the Den – that was a good memory. I am now looking forward to meeting up with the boys.”

His new head coach Steve Evans added: “We are really pleased; he needs no introduction from me to Gills fans does he?

“The kid had four or five options and at one point I thought he was drifting but we got it back on track and he’s signed and joined us.

“I have spoken to two or three lads that have played for me and Paul at previous clubs who played in League 2 last year and they were raving about him.”

Will Jackson be a good signing for Gillingham?