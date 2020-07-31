Luton Town have agreed new contracts with Danny Hylton and Luke Berry as confirmed by the club website.

The Hatters are coming off the back of an incredible season where they were able to defy many of the critics and stay in the Sky Bet Championship. This was despite them being rooted to the bottom of the division when the season was brought to a halt due to the Coronavirus. Now they are working on making sure their stay in the second tier is even longer.

That work has started by penning new deals with two players that were key to their survivor. Hylton is one of those men. He has quickly been becoming a club legend after signing for them from Oxford in 2016. He has scored 58 goals in 109 starts since signing for the club.

Berry is the other man to sign a new deal with Luton. The former Barnsley man has been a rock in the Hatters midfield since signing for them from Cambridge United 2017 and continued to be one of their top performers this season.

After the deals were signed, Luton head coach Nathan Jones said: “We are absolutely delighted to secure two big players for us in Danny and Luke.

“We recruited them both always with the Championship in mind. We knew they’d be big players at the level we signed them, but we always knew they could handle the step up. They’ve both proved that. They are big characters and they’ve earned their crack at the Championship.

“They are a big part of what we’ve achieved over the past four years, massive in creating a good environment and also to how we have played, and we want that to continue.”

Are these good deals for Luton?