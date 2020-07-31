Middlesbrough have confirmed via their official website that the club have signed Grant Hall following his release from Queens Park Rangers.

The defender becomes Neil Warnock’s first Middlesbrough signing since taking the reigns at the club this week.

Hall played under the Boro boss at QPR in 2015 when Warnock was the caretaker boss at Loftus Road.

“I’ve known Grant for a few years now,” said the Middlesbrough manager.

“Everyone knows I’m looking at the spine of the team, and he’s the right fit for what we need.”

Following the release of Boro defensive trio Dani Ayala, Ryan Shotton and George Friend, the club are looking for new recruits at the back. Warnock had also stated that his new side had lacked leaders and was ultimately a big reason in why they found themselves in a relegation battle.

Hall was given the captain’s armband in his final season at QPR and has the experience and know-how that Middlesbrough have been missing.

“Grant is a smashing lad” said Warnock. “I’m sure the fans will really take to him.”

Having signed from Tottenham in 2015, Hall went on to make over 120 appearances for the Rs in his five seasons spent in London, scoring six goals during his time there.

According to Middlesbrough’s recent announcement, the 28-year old will join up with his new team mates for the first time next month, with pre-season training getting underway in August. He is expected to slot straight into the first-team with only a limited number of options at their disposal at present.