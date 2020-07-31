Oxford United have agreed a permanent deal to sign Matty Taylor from Bristol City as confirmed by the club website.

The 30-year-old striker actually started his career with Oxford all the way back in 2007. He failed to make the breakthrough at that time and ended falling into non-league football, playing for the likes of Didcot Town, North Leigh and Forest Green Rovers before moving to Bristol Rovers in 2014. He would become a star player for the West Country side but caused controversy when he moved to city rivals Bristol City in 2017.

To much glee of his former fans at Rovers, Taylor has struggled while at Bristol City and ended up moving on loan to Oxford United this season. He refound the form that made him a coveted asset and would score 13 goals in 26 Sky Bet League One appearances. This helped lead the U’s to the play-off final.

And now Taylor will be sticking around at the Kassam Stadium for a lot longer after signing a deal that will make him a permanent member of the squad.

Taylor said: “I couldn’t be happier. It’s my local club, the players and staff here are fantastic and the fans have been amazing. It’s a big move for me but I know it’s the right one and I can’t wait to get started again. What happened in the play-offs hurt us but we have to use that as fuel and motivation to go even better next time.”

Oxford head coach Karl Robinson added: “In a normal season he’s a 20 goal striker and every team is looking for that. I want to thank the Board for backing us and Matty for buying into what we are dong here. He has agreed to drop a division and financially I am sure there were other options out there but he wants to play for Oxford United and be part of what we are building. Strangely we think there is more to come from him as a player but the fans know what he is all about and I am sure will be thrilled that he is now our player permanently.”

