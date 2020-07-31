Ollie Watkins is another ‘find’ for Brentford; a player who they picked up relatively cheaply and will sell on for a big profit. He was brought in from Exeter City in mid-July 2017 for a fee of £1.8m. He’s since gone on to massively impress. Leeds United are one of those sides said to be interested in the young striker with the Whites seeing many positive qualities in him. However, they do face one big obstacle.

This season has seen Ollie Watkins simply explode since being moved inside to become more of an out-and-out striker. That move by Thomas Frank has been repaid in spades by the former Exeter City hotshot.

Watkins has been in red-hot form across this season’s Sky Bet Championship campaign, the 24-year-old scoring 26 goals and providing 3 assists in his 48 Championship appearances so far. It is goal-scoring form that has driven Brentford to the Play-Off final on Tuesday against Fulham at Wembley.

In an article looking at Leeds United’s transfer needs ahead of their first Premier League campaign in 16 years (link above), The Athletic’s Phil Hay says that the Whites “rate” Watkins and see “qualities in him which would suit Bielsa’s tactics“.

According to Hay, these qualities are: “strong link-up play, slick finishing and a clear contribution to a high expected goals figure.” These are similar contributions to those that Patrick Bamford makes albeit with a much higher goal conversion rate.

There is one big obstacle in the way of the Whites, and that is before they even get to thinking about any costs involved. That obstacle is the fact that Brentford could still be promoted to the Premier League themselves. Should that happen, then there is next to no chance that Brentford will sell and not at the £20-25m some are proposing.

Leeds United fans, would you take Watkins over Bamford?