According to The Daily Telegraph football reporter Mike McGrath, former-Queens Park Rangers defender Grant Hall is to undergo a medical at Middlesbrough.

Hall had spent the last five seasons at QPR but ultimately turned down the offer of a new contract to look for a new club instead. He is now a free agent.

A whole host of Championship clubs were reportedly interested in the centre-back, including Swansea City amongst others; but it would seem Middlesbrough are in the driving seat to acquire Hall’s signature ahead of the new campaign.

Neil Warnock recently took the reigns at The Riverside full time and is looking to completely rebuild the team in order to improve on their 17th placed finish last season.

Middlesbrough trio Ryan Shotton, Dani Ayala and George Friend’s contracts all expired this month leaving the club light on numbers at the back. Warnock is actively looking for a central defender with experience and it would seem Hall fits the bill perfectly.

Boro are hoping to keep spending at a minimum this season as they again attempt to claw back funds spent in the summer of the 2017-18 season under Garry Monk. The former-QPR defender would offer a free option, whilst also possessing the wealth of experience and know-how Middlesbrough were lacking in defence for the majority of last season.

Hall signed for Mark Warburton’s side back in August 2015 from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. The 28-year old made 30 Championship appearances last season, and was made captain at Loftus Road.

