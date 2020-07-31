Leeds United, Everton and Newcastle United are all interested in Brighton and Hove Albion winger Solly March according to 90Min.

March has two years left on his current deal with the Seagulls but the club are keen to extend that stay despite interest from other Premier League sides.

The winger has struggled for consistent game time under manager Graham Potter and he could be tempted to consider his options if he believes he could receive regular action somewhere else.

March started just 11 of his 19 appearances last season and contributed just one assist during the campaign.

The 26-year-old has been a consistent performer for Brighton should he fail to reach an agreement to extend his contract, the Premier League side would be looking for a fee of around £15million to even consider allowing him to depart.

Leeds will be looking to bring in players with Premier League experience to aid them on their quest to avoid relegation next season and an immediate return to the Championship.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa is always an attractive option for any player and March could see his potential develop under the stewardship of someone like Bielsa.

March could find regular game time hard to come by at established top-flight clubs like Newcastle and Everton who have quality wingers within their ranks but a move to Leeds may be a more realistic option for him.

Newcastle struggled for goals last season and are looking to bring in attacking reinforcements whilst at Everton the future of Richarlison is currently up in the air highlighting their need to search for possible alternatives.

Would Solly March be a good signing for Leeds United?