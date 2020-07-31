Oxford United head coach Karl Robinson has told the Oxford Mail that he is interested in signing Garath McCleary.

The 33-year-old winger came through non-league football, starting at Oxford City but eventually playing for the likes of Slough Town and Bromley. He would be spotted by Nottingham Forest in 2008 and signed for them. He had an impressive four years at the club, scoring 13 goals in over 100 league appearances for the club. In 2012 he signed for Reading and became a key player for them, making over 200 appearances for the Royals.

His time at the Madejski Stadium has now come to an end after he was released at the end of his contract. And a move back to his hometown of Oxford might be on the cards. Robinson is looking to make a squad that will get promoted after losing in the Sky Bet League One play-off final this season and bringing in the veteran winger might be the key.

Robinson said: “He is a player we’ve spoken about and one that we like.

“What you don’t want to do is over-spend in this situation or find a player who can only play 20 games and you’ve maxed your budget out for that position.

“I think if he was willing to move he’d be a player we’d speak about.

“The geographical aspect helps everybody, but I’m sure we won’t be the only team in this area that will try to get his signature.

“He also lives close to Wycombe and that would be a chance for him to stay in the Championship.

“I’m sure that would be a conversation they’re already having.”

Would McCleary be a good signing for Oxford?