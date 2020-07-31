According to a report from The News, Portsmouth are close to securing a new contract for vice-captain Lee Brown, but the likes of Rotherham United, Hull City and Wycombe Wanderers are interested in a deal.

Defender Lee Brown’s contract with Portsmouth came to an end upon the climax of their campaign. Pompey and Brown have been in ongoing contract talks since then and now, it has been claimed that a deal is close.

As per The News, an agreement over Brown’s new deal at Fratton Park is close. However, the defender is attracting interest from elsewhere. Rotherham United, Hull City and Wycombe Wanderers could look to swoop in for the 29-year-old, it is claimed.

Rotherham and Wycombe – who will both be playing Championship football next season – are said to have made their interest in Brown known, while Hull boss Grant McCann is also an admirer of the left-back.

Brown is vastly experienced at Football League level, notching up almost 400 career appearances since breaking through QPR’s youth academy. He played a hefty 319 times for Bristol Rovers in a seven-year stint with the club, also playing 72 times across all competitions for Portsmouth since signing two years ago.

In the process, Brown has scored 24 goals, also providing 50 assists along the way. He has only made one Championship appearance in his career, so it will be interesting to see if the offer of second-tier football is enough to tempt him away from Portsmouth.

