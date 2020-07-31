There has been a fresh twist involving West Bromwich Albion’s pursuit of Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi with news that Leicester City are looking to conclude a deal ‘in the coming days’ according to Turkish newspaper Aksam.

West Brom are believed to be eager to complete a deal for Muriqi but Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester are also in the running.

The striker has been in splendid form this season with him having scored 15 goals and registering six assists in 32 matches in the Turkish Super Lig.

In March it was reported that Muriqi has interested Lazio, but the Kosovo international rebuffed any transfer talk.

“My mind is focused only on Fenerbahce,” he said.

Muriqi has scored eight goals in 23 appearances for the Kosovan national side and has real international and European pedigree.

West Brom were believed to have had discussions with Muriqi before they had secured promotion to the Premier League and the striker was thought to be keen on a move to the Midlands – providing they won promotion.

The Baggies are eager to address their striking options this summer upon their return to the top-flight with Slaven Bilic wanting to bring in a clinical and experienced frontman to add to the likes of Hal Robson-Kanu, Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore.

Slaven Bilic’s men seemingly have huge competition for his signature and will need to act fast if they want to ensure they capture the signing of the Kosovan.