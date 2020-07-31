Brentford have a knack of buying players at a pretty low value, bringing them on, then selling them for a huge profit. Said Benrahma is the latest of those to fit that mould. He’s also a player who interests Leeds United, a side who think that they could wrangle a deal for less than the £20m often quoted for him.

Benrahma cost Brentford just £1.5m from French side OGC Nice in early July 2018. He’s gone on to be something of a revelation for the Bees since that signing. He’s featured in 90 games for the London side, scoring 28 goals and providing 27 assists across that time.

This season, the 2019/20 campaign, the Algerian flyer has been a huge part of the reason why Brentford are in the Play-Off Final at Wembley against Fulham on Tuesday. The left-wing star has 17 goals and 9 assists from 45 games this season.

Now, in an article looking at Leeds United’s transfer needs ahead of their first Premier League campaign in 16 years (link above), The Athletic’s Phil Hay says that the Whites “are admirers” of Benrahma.

What is interesting to note is that Hay reckons that “Leeds are confident” that they could wrangle a deal for Benrahma. He goes on to say that this ‘confidence’ leads to a notion that Benrahma “could be secured for less than £20 million.”

There is one obstacle though, the result from Wembley on Tuesday. Should the Bees beat Fulham, then there is no realistic way that they would sell Said Benrahma and not for less than £20m. Should Brentford win on Tuesday, Leeds United would be better exploring other options.

Leeds United fans - would you take Said Benrahma for less than £20m?