Plymouth Argyle head coach Ryan Lowe has confirmed to Plymouth Live that he is interested in bringing Tyreeq Bakinson back to the club on loan.

The 21-year-old midfielder came through the Luton Town youth system and was picked by Bristol City as an 18-year-old. He is yet to make his league debut for the Robins but has been out on loan a couple of times. During the 2018/19 season, Bakinson headed to Newport County on loan and would make 30 appearances for them, scoring once.

During the January transfer window, Bakinson moved on loan to Plymouth and was hoping to have plenty of months of first-team action. But that was when the Coronavirus happened and halted the season in Sky Bet League Two, limiting Bakinson to just 14 appearances. He did score twice during that time.

Bakinson has now returned to Bristol City but Lowe has confirmed that following their promotion to Sky Bet League One that he wants him back for the full year.

Lowe said: “It’s hard at the moment because they haven’t got a manager.

“Tyreeq was a fantastic player for us, and Bristol – and everyone else – knew what he done for us.

“But he’s Bristol City’s player and we have got to respect that.

“Would we like to bring Tyreeq back? Yeah, 100 per cent we would.

“Would he like to come back if he was made available from Bristol City? Yeah, I think he would.

“But we have to respect the circumstances of the situation Bristol City are in at the moment.

“When the time is right, whoever goes in and whatever happens, then we can maybe have a conversation with them.”

