Luton Town have confirmed on their official club website that former Derby County and Barnsley midfielder Jacob Butterfield will be leaving the club.

Midfielder Jacob Butterfield only joined Luton Town last summer. Now, it has been confirmed that after penning a one-year deal last year, he will not be extending his stay at Kenilworth Road.

Butterfield’s time with Luton Town has come to an end, with the Hatters confirming that he will not be remaining with the club beyond the end of his deal, which expires today.

Also leaving the club will be winger Callum McManaman, who also signed last summer. Upon the announcement, manager Nathan Jones moved to bid farewell and good luck to the departing players, saying:

“Jacob and Callum have both been consummate professionals and I can only thank them for that.

“Although they obviously played most of their football for the club before I came in, both made important contributions after the restart and were fantastic to have around the group, pushing and encouraging those that were starting.

“They were a big part of the team being able to achieve what we did, because the environment was first class. Both are great lads and they were part of something really memorable. I want to thank them and wish them well for the future.”

Butterfield leaves Luton having played in 17 games across all competitions. Formerly of Barnsley and Derby County, the midfielder scored one goal in his time with the Hatters.

