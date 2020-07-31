Middlesbrough have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Wigan Athletic star Kieffer Moore according to Football Insider.

The striker is expected to leave the DW Stadium this summer as the cash-strapped club look to sell their star players to recoup funds following their entry into administration.

The target man was of interest to Boro but it is rumoured they have withdrawn from the race due to the price being too high.

Derby County, Queens Park Rangers and Millwall are still all believed to be interested in a move for the Welshman.

Moore scored ten goals and provided five assists in 36 appearances last season and helped Wigan to a mid-table finish although they were subsequently relegated due to their 12 point deduction for going into administration.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock is looking to address his striking options this summer as they endured a frustrating season last time out and wants to ensure they can improve in the next campaign.

Ashley Fletcher finished as the top scorer at the Riverside last season with 13 goals in 46 appearances, while Britt Assombalonga struck 11 times across all competitions.

Boro finished just five points outside the relegation zone and Warnock – who has been confirmed as continuing in the role following a successful temporary spell – will be hoping they can push further up the league in 2020/21.

Moore is destined to leave Wigan this summer with the Euro’s sure to be on the mind of the Welsh international and it appears highly unlikely he will be willing to make the step down to League One.

