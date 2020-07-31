West Bromwich Albion have joined Lille in the race to sign Rangers hotshot Alfredo Morelos according to the Daily Record.

The striker has also been linked with a move to Leicester City and Newcastle United and has previously spoken of his desire to play in the English Premier League.

Lille have reportedly made a bid of around £17million for Morelos but it isn’t yet known if the SPL side will accept the offer with them already having turned down previous bids.

The French side have agreed terms with Morelos but an agreement in terms of a transfer fee has yet to be finalised.

West Brom bid £12million for the striker last summer whilst they were still in the Championship but with them now having returned to the top-flight they are now surely in a stronger position to land the hitman.

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has always made it clear that he won’t sell unless the price is right for them and a deal is on their terms.

The Colombian international has scored 77 goals in 137 appearances for the Scottish side but has never hidden his desire to play in one of Europe’s top leagues which could see him depart Ibrox.

Morelos is renowned for having somewhat of a short fuse and his disciplinary record is certainly a concern for any potential suitor but there is no denying that he is a clinical finisher and could be a real hit in the Premier League.

Albion struggled at times with the likes of Hal Robson-Kanu, Charlie Austin and Kenneth Zohore failing to find the back of the net on a consistent basis and manager Slaven Bilic is determined to address his striking options this summer.

