According to a report from Hampshire Live, Portsmouth are set to beat League One rivals Oxford United to former Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson.

As reported here on The72 earlier this week, former Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson has been attracting League One transfer interest. The free agent has been linked with both Portsmouth and Oxford United and now, an update on the pursuit of Robson has emerged.

As per a report from Hampshire Live, Robson is set for a move to Portsmouth. The south coast side have beaten Oxford United to a deal, with the report stating the former Grimsby Town loan man is set for a free transfer switch to Fratton Park.

Robson’s time with Sunderland came to an end earlier this summer, departing upon the expiry of his contract. The midfielder has made his way through the academy but after 14 first-team appearances, he will leave after struggling to nail down a spot in Phil Parkinson’s side.

Robson has previously spent time on loan with Dundee and the earlier mentioned Grimsby. The 23-year-old impressed with the Mariners, scoring three times and laying on one assist in 21 appearances across all competitions prior to his return to the Stadium of Light in January.

Now, with a move to Portsmouth rumoured to be on the horizon, Robson will be hoping to nail down a place in the first-team with Pompey as they look to win promotion from League One in the 2020/21 campaign.

