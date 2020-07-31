Former Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers man Andy Kellett has signed for National League South side Guiseley AFC, as confirmed on the club’s official website.

Former Bolton Wanderers youngster Andy Kellett has been playing non-league football since leaving Notts County in August 2019. He has played for AFC Fylde and Alfreton Town since dropping down and now, it has been confirmed that the ex-Wigan Athletic player has found a new club.

Kellett has signed for National League South side Guiseley AFC, joining on a free transfer after departing Alfreton.

The 26-year-old spoke to the club’s official website upon the announcement, Kellett said he is looking forward to linking up with the squad, also speaking of his ambition to work his way back into the Football League. He said:

“I met up with Russ O’Neill and got a really good vibe from him about the way he wanted me to play and the system they are going to play.

“It is important for me to play and have the ambition to get back into the Football League. I needed to find the right club for me and I am looking forward to doing well both personally and as a club.”

Kellett made his breakthrough into senior football with Bolton Wanderers, spending time out on loan with Plymouth Argyle and Manchester United prior to a move to Wigan Athletic in 2015.

The versatile Englishman spent three years with the Latics, also spending time out on loan with Chesterfield Town prior to joining the earlier mentioned Notts County.

Now, with Kellett dropping down to the National League South, it will be interesting to see how he fares with Guiseley.

Do you think Kellett will flourish at this level and earn a move back to the Football League? Let us know what you think in the poll at the bottom of the page.

