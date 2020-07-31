According to The Daily Record, Rangers winger Jordan Jones looks to be leaving the club this summer with Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City all keen.

The Northern Ireland international came through the Middlesbrough academy, but only made one first-team appearance for his hometown club. Now a return could be on the cards for Jones who has been told he can leave.

Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City are also now monitoring the winger, who has been used sporadically since his move to Ibrox from Kilmarnock last summer. He signed for Rangers on a free transfer after failing to agree terms on a new contract with his former club.

The 25-year old was told by manager Steven Gerrard that he wasn’t in his first team plans for next season. With the Scottish Premier League getting underway this weekend, clubs are hoping to refine their squads ahead of kick off.

Jones has two years remaining on his current deal at Rangers, and they will be hoping to receive a transfer fee in order to make a profit on the wide midfielder.

The trio of Stoke, Blackburn and Middlesbrough are all in the market for a new signing who can play out wide and according to transfermarkt, the player is valued at around £540,000, and would represent a bargain deal for any club actively pursuing him.

Since signing for Rangers last year, Jones has played just 14 games in all competitions, scoring no goals and registering two assists across the season.